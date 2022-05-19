Senate, the main reactions to Draghi’s words



Ukraine: Castellone, transversal majority not always correct – “We are happy to see you here in the classroom, President Draghi, talking about these issues, I invite you, on behalf of my group, to come more often, because the parliamentarians represent the Italian people. If we want to achieve social cohesion we must use these tools. The instrument of participation in the choices. A necessary comparison because we find ourselves a government of a transversal majority that does not always prove to be correct and we saw it yesterday with the foreign commission “. Thus the M5s group leader Mariolina Castellone after the announcement by the Prime Minister Draghi on the recent developments of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in the Senate.

Ukraine: Castellone a Draghi, M5S asks you to come to the classroom more often – “We are happy to see you here today, allow me to invite you on behalf of the M5S to come more often to talk about these issues because the parliamentarians here represent the Italian people”. Thus the M5S group leader Marilina Castellone speaking in the Senate at the end of the briefing by Prime Minister Mario Draghi on the developments of the war in Ukraine. We need to confront each other because the scenarios change rapidly – she added – we would have liked this confrontation before your visit to the US because this cohesion with the citizens is fundamental for us “.

Ukraine: Salvini to Draghi, ask for a ceasefire with Italy, France, Germany and the Holy See as guarantors – “A 48-hour ceasefire with Italy, Germany, France and the Holy See as guarantors, ask for it and it will be listened to carefully”. The leader and senator of the Lega Matteo Salvini said this, speaking in the Senate chamber and addressing the Prime Minister Mario Draghi after the information given by the premier on the further developments of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukraine: Salvini to Draghi, ask Moscow to support Odessa candidacy for Expo 2030 – “Ask Moscow to withdraw its candidacy for Expo 2030 and to support that of Odessa, it would be a beautiful relaxing gesture and you would have a positive response”. The leader and senator of the Lega Matteo Salvini said this, speaking in the Senate chamber and addressing the Prime Minister Mario Draghi after the information given by the premier on the further developments of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukraine: Salvini to Draghi, ask Putin to unblock ships and ports, the answer will be positive – “Ask Putin to unlock the ships, unlock the ports. I am convinced that your request will receive a positive response, be the promoter of a small, great gesture”. The leader and senator of the Lega Matteo Salvini said this, speaking in the Senate chamber and addressing the Prime Minister Mario Draghi after the information given by the premier on the further developments of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukraine: Salvini, a great UN absent, only votes resolutions against Israel – “The great absentee” in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine “is the UN which last year approved resolutions against rogue states, 14 out of 20 were against Israel: whoever wants to wipe Israel off the face of the earth is an enemy of democracy and freedom. Something is not working “. The leader and senator of the Lega Matteo Salvini said this, speaking in the Senate chamber following the information from the Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, on the further developments of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukraine: Renzi, Italy is up to it, no to permanent brawl – “A geopolitical reorganization of the world is underway, there is a risk of passing from the G20 to the G2”. The leader of Iv Matteo Renzi said this in the Senate, speaking of the war in Ukraine and also referring to the role of China. In his opinion “politics is the denial of war”, therefore “a great political and diplomatic effort is needed but also to overcome that attitude of permanent internal brawl. We”, like Italy, “must be up to it, not nonsense slogans ranks “, adds the senator.

Ukraine: Renzi, Italy historically with NATO and the EU, thanks to Draghi – “It is an epochal event, we are facing a reorganization of the world following a dramatic event”, which “marks the end of a season”. This was stated by the leader of Italia Viva Matteo Renzi speaking to the Senate on the premier’s information. “When there is a discussion to be held between NATO and the EU” on the one hand and “Russia” on the other, “it is not this Parliament that decides, but the history of our country”, he continues. “We thank you for how you represented this type of position”, said Renzi to Prime Minister Mario Draghi. The leader of IV then talks about NATO and Europe: “Today NATO is expanding, but what is its strategic plan?” a convinced pro-European “, but Europe” needs a long-term political gaze. We need a political EU “,” it must decide what to do when it grows up. We are in a situation of great crisis “.

Ukraine: Malpezzi, Government has sent to help Ukraine – “Nobody takes a light-hearted decision when it comes to military aid; we of the Democratic Party certainly did not do it despite a caricature reading that there was. The Democratic Party believes in the pacifying force – which means building peace and not only to evoke it – and I am convinced that if Ukraine can sit at a table with Russia to negotiate peace and not its surrender, it will be because we helped it defend itself and we did not abandon it. the government received an extraordinary mandate by a very large majority from Parliament for this very purpose and within the constitutional perimeter “. Thus the president of the senators of the Democratic Party Simona Malpezzi in her speech in the classroom after the information given by President Draghi.

“We have a duty – he adds – to continue to help the Ukrainian people to defend themselves by sending aid and sanctions without however hiding that the social and economic impact of the war will be profoundly asymmetrical and therefore we must give a strong and effective response. to the economic crisis, otherwise the unity we are witnessing today will be followed by a return of populism in Europe. The government has already implemented many important measures to support families and businesses but it is clear that more will be needed. Ukraine has also shown once again the solidarity face of our country, the profound generosity of the citizens and of our mayors who have worked to welcome them, to offer material aid to the population who fled the war and to build territorial support networks. ” took place within the framework of a historic decision taken by the EU Council which activated the mechanism that allows refugees to be recognized temporary protection . Finally, the principle of sharing is put at the center in the management of migratory flows. And for us the new Europe is also built in this way “.

