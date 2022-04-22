M5S, Grillo-Conte negotiation: the new indiscretions

The negotiation with the 5-star leader Giuseppe Conte and the former comedian Beppe Grillo will not be limited to the web platform of the blogbut it will also affect the M5S school. On the table a sum of 200 thousand euros.

While Beppe Grillo thus he returns “protagonist in Rome of a series of meetings with starred exponents: he sees the minister Stefano Patuanelli And Alfonso Bonafede at breakfast, then the group leaders Davide Crippa And Mariolina Castelloneit’s still Carla Ruocco and later the former mayor Virginia Raggi with Laura Bottici; a comings and goings from the Forum hotel, where the Five Star guarantor is staying, which ends with a new meeting with Giuseppe Contejust the face to face between the president and the M5S guarantor was the political center of yesterday, new rumors about the negotiation.

“Net of the distinctions, the agreement between Cricket and the Movement seems close. With you however, he would like not to limit himself to the blog “, reveals the Corriere della Sera. “The idea of ​​the president is to integrate the communication and activity of the Five Stars with the contribution of the guarantor. The involvement of the guarantor should concern in particular the training school M5S. Cricket would have the task of developing content on topics such as ecological transition and technological innovation “.

But that is not all. “The hypothesis on the table would see Cricket also looking for best practices spread in other countries on behalf of the Movement. There are those who speak of an agreement between the folds of the negotiation that also concerns the contract of Nina Montiwho has been following the showman for years, but other sources M5S deny “, underlines the newspaper of via Solferino.

