Strong discontent within the 5 Star Movement for the partnership signed between the top management and Beppe Grillo on the use of the blog of the comedian and pentastellato guarantor. According to the latest rumors (currently unconfirmed) the size of the agreement would be around an amount equal to 300 thousand euros per year, ‘spread’ on two contracts, to be paid to the co-founder of the Movement. Indiscretions that have sent many chosen ones into a rage. “Why should we pay for Grillo’s blog with refunds, while before all this happened for free?”, A deputy unleashes Adnkronos. There are those who call for a joint assembly to ask for clarification from the top. And there are those who threaten the definitive stop to refunds.

In the evening, in a note, the M5S announced the contents of the agreement with Grillo, a partnership “which includes support activities in communication with the design of campaigns, promotion of digital strategies, video production, event organization, production of audiovisual materials for educational activities of the Movement’s training school, electoral campaigns and various political initiatives “. “Among the objectives is also the promotion of the Movement’s activities abroad through participation in conferences, study days, meetings with scientific and institutional personalities”, reads the same note.