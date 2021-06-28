M5s, diktat of Grillo’s nephew, lawyer. “Do not sign”

The M5s continues in its internal war, by now it seems very few openings for an agreement Conte-Grillo, something between the two has broken, especially on a human level and now mending, despite the two are back to talk to each other, will be very hard. The guarantor – reads the Corriere della Sera – relying on the former premier to guide his Movement, had set a condition, which apparently has not been respected. The urgent invitation to confront his two lawyers, one of whom is his nephew Enrico Grillo, son of his brother Andrea, a man of absolute trust. When Conte announced he was closing up in his office to devote himself to the founding work of the new M5S, he did so with his legal group. Without consulting anyone else. Grillo called Conte several times without receiving any answers. His lawyers’ emails also fell on deaf ears.

The irritation at the new partner’s poor communication skills – continues the Corriere – then began to become something more serious. When the day of the new Statute arrives, the tear is already in place. The co-founder of M5S is not very familiar with legal issues. This time his lawyers tell him not to sign. Grillo does not sign. And he goes on the attack, convinced that he is a victim of the ingratitude of others. Even the parliamentarians closest to Conte are convinced that the faults are not on one side only. In the end, it is mostly a human question. And precisely for this reason, even if for common convenience a more or less false peace could also arrive, there will still be important aftermath.