M5s, Di Maio: “Conte can take all the silverware away from Grillo”

The battle in the M5s continues, Count And Cricket they continue to attack each other and the issue risks ending up in courtsince both claim to be owners of the name and symbol. While waiting to see if it will come to yet another split in Movementthe one who rode that internal division is speaking again: Luigi Of May. However, his attempt to found his own party was not very successful, hence his choice to run as EU Commissioner for Persian Gulfa position he currently holds. “Cricket – Di Maio explains to Corriere della Sera – can stop Contebut Joseph will take away his silverware they will also cancel the 300 thousand euro consultancy contract. Conte will avoid the split. But if he understands that he can inhibit the use of the symbol through litigation and at the same time create a new party with new parliamentary groups, he will do so”.

“However – Di Maio continues to Il Corriere – the real issue for Conte are the votes of Italians. AND winner internallybut totally loser in the national consensus“. To AdnKronos, the former M5S leader says that Grillo could stop the next vote on the double mandate rule and on the modification of the symbol but “he won’t do it”, because he has lost his courage. And then: the risk, for the comedian who has entered politics, is that Conte “takes everything away from him”, including that piece of paper that guarantees him 25 thousand euros per monthpaid by the party for his consultancy on communication. On the one hand, Grillo, who considers the double mandate of the “irreplaceable pillars“; on the other hand, the former prime minister, who wants to leave the members the possibility to decide on these issues. Who will win? “Grillo doesn’t have the courage to take initiatives. Otherwise he would have already done it”, concludes Di Maio. Meanwhile, the revolution started by Conte to reform the 5 Star Movement continues and the first stakes are being set: the 6th of September will end listening campaignWe will have to wait for the final showdown October 19-20, when the grassroots will vote online.