M5s, Di Battista: “Conte? Good person. Di Maio only thinks about power”

The election of the President of the Republic caused internal upheavals in all parties. Among the most affected is certainly the M5s, now ever closer to a split. To add to the dose of criticism of his former party also comes Alessandro Di Battista. “The M5s now he would do well to change his name and call himself Udeur. THE 5 stars who call me – explains Dibba to Fatto Quotidiano – are worried. But what is happening to me I had already foreseen this two years ago. I listen to them: I do not hold a grudge, but I keep my memory. Now the only thing I care about is supporting the popular referendums. And continue in de-sanctification of the messiah Mario Draghi. With you? I consider him a good person but he knows very well that I will never give up certain positions and my political beliefs “.

By Battista he does not use honey words for instead Luigi Di Maio. “I believe that a Luigi – continues Dibba al Fatto – interests more to safeguard his personal power than the health of the Movement. On the election for the President of the Republic With you should have voted for the Belloni in the Chamber, whatever the cost, this was a mistake. If there really was an agreement between Pd And M5S on that name, I don’t see the problem. The truth is that the PDL, that is the party of Read, Gianni and Enrico, she wanted Dragons. Conte, Salvini, Giorgia Meloni and the former 5Stelle have opposed, and this must be recognized. But even a piece of the Democratic Party has made a wall, and this must also be said. A party of mine? We will see“.

READ ALSO

No Vax, from Tuesday the fines at home. The business of gurus: 36 million disappeared

Quirinale, Mattarella re-elected. Who wins and who loses among the leaders. Report cards

Noemi Letizia: “I thought about suicide. Berlusconi was telling me what to say”