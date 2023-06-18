Storm over Beppe Grillo after his return yesterday, June 17, on the stage of the M5S in Rome. His invitation to create citizenship brigades, wear balaclavas and react (WATCH THE VIDEO) sparked reactions from the majority and part of the opposition.

Read also

GO ITALY

“La Schlein, Conte and Grillo, who incites violence, inviting the population to form ‘citizenship brigades’ and to put on balaclavas, all together passionately. This is the left that would like to lead the country, but which for the moment is instigating”, thunders the president of the senators of Forza Italia, Licia Ronzulli. While Maurizio Gasparri attacks: “Grillo is a provocateur. He is a man without conscience and without ideas. He is a painful human case. He should explain his relationships with the shipowners who financed his site so as not to forget other painful family events. Grillo – insists Gasparri – is the absolute shame. He brought in hordes of incompetents into politics. He stays locked up in his house. And explain what he was talking about with the shipowners and why he was asking for certain amendments to be presented. Grillo is a shameful past that must be forgotten to restore the principles of freedom, democracy and truth”.

BROTHERS OF ITALY

“Grillo’s words are very serious, they recall dark times – affirms the deputy of Fratelli d’Italia and vice president of Rai Supervision Augusta Montaruli – . With the invocation of the balaclava, especially in an event that leverages the problems of work, this opposition with the M5S leader and the Pd in ​​line loses all credibility. On the left – Montarulli notes – the moderates disappear in front of a dangerous jester. This release reminds us of what Italy must not and does not want to become and why the Meloni government is right. Those who care about democracy, freedom and civil and pluralist confrontation are with the center-right in government”.

LEAGUE

“Invoking the Brigades, as Beppe Grillo did today, sends a shiver down my spine, evoking the hooded makes me break out in a cold sweat – Senator Roberto Calderoli says from the League – the combination of the two makes me think of a tragic, and not too distant, memory of events that have marred this country. If Grillo made a joke – he claims – he made it in bad taste, if instead it’s not the comedian who is speaking but the politician then I would like to point out to those responsible the possible implications from a legal point. And if then – he insists – we add the proposal to revoke the vote for those over eighty then I refer to the second paragraph of article 32 of the Constitution on compulsory health treatments. We’re used to Grillo and his utterances, but it is good that sooner or later someone reacts and in this regard I address the top exponents of the other parties present in that square to ask them whether or not they agree with Grillo’s heavy words, because either they deny or they think like him…” concludes Calderoli.

WE MODERATE

The leader of Noi Moderati Maurizio Lupi also speaks of inciting violence: “Those who do small jobs for the common good and clean gardens do not need balaclavas: Grillo’s evocation of its use is an incitement to violence, which, as Isaac said Asimov, it is the last refuge of the incompetent. And idiots too”.

ITALY ALIVE

To distance himself is also for Italia Viva, Maria Elena Boschi. “Referring to the Brigades with balaclavas and the other phrases of today’s piazza grillina show that the Five Stars play with fire. In order to have visibility – he says via Facebook – they are ready for anything. I am amazed at the Democratic Party that agrees to stay in a square empty of people but full of hatred and verbal violence like that”.

ACTION

“Invoking balaclavas and street violence is very serious and risky” also for the secretary of Action, Carlo Calenda. As well as unworthy in a country like Italy, dramatically affected in past decades. I wonder what you think of Grillo Giuseppe Conte’s words”. So

DEMOCRATIC PARTY

Even from the Democratic Party, despite the presence in the square of the secretary Schlein, some voices of dissent are raised. “Doing politics and show business are two very different things especially if the show is not funny“, writes Debora Serracchiani, head of Justice of the Democratic Party on Twitter. They bring nothing to those in need and do not move the right in government by a millimeter”. For the senator of the Pd Dario Parrini “in Italy it is chilling to use together, moreover from the stage of a party, the words ‘brigades’ and ‘balaclava’. Given the history of our Republic – he says – there are things that it is irresponsible to say, whatever the intention with which they are said”. The vice president of the European Parliament, Pina Picierno, was clearer: “Uniting the oppositions is fundamental. But around what do we unite? Moni Ovadia’s aberrant words on Ukraine or Beppe Grillo’s ravings about balaclavas?”.

COUNT’S REPLY

”Twenty thousand people parade in Rome with the Movimento5Stelle to shout #EnoughPrecariousLives. Twenty thousand protagonists, twenty thousand citizens from every corner of Italy who have listened to the voice of those who don’t make it to the end of the month, of those who live on precariousness in the total indifference of the Government. And yet – the 5 Star leader Giuseppe Conte replies via Twitter – they did not want to give credit to this extraordinary mobilization, to these people who brought the first real demonstration against the Meloni government to the streets. The mainstream media have tried to ignore the square in Rome – exploiting a sentence of the speech given by Beppe Grillo on the closing stage. A sentence taken out of its context and criminalized because, caressing the taste for paradox, he incited those present to wear the “balaclava” in order not to carry out violent actions, but rather peaceful and useful actions for their own community”.

”And so – explains Conte – a tribute to the socially useful work of many active citizens, who personally take care of their neighborhood, the public parks near their homes, the streets they cross every day – too often replacing one Been too absent – originated a ridiculous chorus of indignation. Obviously, the exponents of the false opposition also stand out in this chorus. But what do they think, to intimidate us with these alarmed announcements? Or maybe they aim to cover up the cry that has arisen today from the Roman square with these games? They won’t succeed. As Fabrizio De André used to say, “you didn’t stop the wind, you made it waste time”.