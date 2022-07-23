Beppe Grillo breaks the silence and returns to secure the double mandate with a video published on his blog. An intervention, that of the pentastellato guarantor, which risks putting an end to the political career of a good slice of M5S parliamentarians unless the leaders decide to open the discussion on the golden rule of the Movement anyway by introducing exceptions. “We are in a chaotic, strange moment. In 15 days we could be dead. I don’t know but I know that our two terms are the light in the darkness, they are the interpretation of politics in another way, they are the antibiotic of a politics understood as a civil service “, affirms the Genoese comedian, according to whom the recent defections” are caused by this unnatural law which is against the human soul “.

Grillo is angry with Luigi Di Maio and with the parliamentarians who, together with the foreign minister, have produced the latest split: “‘Giggino the folder’ is now waiting to be filed in some NATO ministry …”. Grillo’s words weigh like boulders. The video of the co-founder of the Movement makes the rounds of chats, throwing the elected officials into panic at the second halfway point who could soon say goodbye to any chance of re-election if Giuseppe Conte decides to support Grillo’s decision to confirm the roof of the two mandates. The day passes between hot phone calls and worried Whatsapp exchanges: “So the choice is final? Does it end here?”, Asks more than one parliamentarian, learns Adnkronos.

The pressure on Conte is insistent for the latter to grant exceptions which, however, do not seem to be on the horizon at the moment. In fact, when the rumor spreads according to which Roberto Fico could benefit from the coveted concession with a candidacy in the Campania 1 plurinominal college for the next policies (one of the few sure left for the M5S), leading sources of the Movement consulted by Adnkronos speak of “fake”, while the person concerned prefers not to answer.

The outgoing Speaker of the House is part of the big group on which the ‘cleaver’ of the second term could soon fall. The following are part of this club, among others: Paola Taverna, Vito Crimi, Alfonso Bonafede, Riccardo Fraccaro, Carlo Sibilia, Fabiana Dadone, Federico D’Incà, Nunzia Catalfo. All in strict silence after the cold shower arrived from Grillo. “How much will these people want to engage in the next electoral campaign if their political career is already at the end of the title?”, The reflections of a five star ‘off the records’.

But even among the parliamentarians in the second term there are those who applaud Grillo’s words. “Very well Beppe Grillo who locks up the two mandates rule … If any other ‘ballast’ detaches from the M5S he will mean that we will be able to fly even higher”, tweeted Senator Danilo Toninelli. On the same wavelength fellow deputy Angelo Tofalo, who in a note thanked the guarantor M5S for his position.

“The rules are respected”, says the vice president of the Chamber Maria Edera Spadoni. For the deputy Giulia Grillo “Beppe is right”, while Luigi Gallo, also in his second term, will remain “at the service of Giuseppe Conte’s political project”. “I follow the rules of the Movement”, the words of Senator Sergio Puglia. He echoes his colleague Andrea Cioffi: “The rules are there, Grillo has done nothing but reiterate it. Period”. For the deputy Azzurra Cancelleri, sister of the undersecretary for Infrastructures Giancarlo, the knot of the double mandate “had to be solved long ago … At this point – he explains to Adnkronos – I marry Beppe’s line: no to the third term. No exceptions only for some. Those are the rules now. “

However, a possible regulatory catch is looming on the horizon. This is highlighted by Lorenzo Borrè, the lawyer of the M5S applicants, for whom “it is not up to Grillo to decide on the meaning of ‘two elective mandates'”. The lawyer publishes an excerpt of the pentastellato Code of Ethics on social media which obliges each candidate “not to present his candidacy for an elective office, if 2 elective mandates have already been completed by the member”. “Deciding on the scope of the expression ‘two mandates'”, Borrè remarks, “is up to the Guarantee Committee” chaired by Roberto Fico and also composed of Virginia Raggi (already in the third term at the municipal level) and Laura Bottici (in the second term as a senator).

Meanwhile, the M5S warms up the engines of the electoral campaign and marks the distance from the now former allies of the Democratic Party. To the secretary dem Enrico Letta, who on Facebook talks about “Italy betrayed” by posting an image of Mario Draghi, the pentastellated leader Giuseppe Conte replies with a post: “It’s true, Enrico. Italy was betrayed when the Prime Minister and the center-right, instead of taking the opportunity to deepen the social agenda presented by the 5 Star Movement, rejected it, humiliating all the Italians who are waiting for answers “.

“The Draghi ‘agenda you invoked has very little to do with the issues of social justice and environmental protection, which have been scornfully rejected and humiliated”, adds Conte, who adds: “Now it is no longer time for formulas and Palace games. Now there are elections, not only the well-known commentators of newspapers and talk shows who attack us and the protagonists of the financial salons who hate us will vote. Even those who do not count and those who have no voice will be able to make their own judgment weigh. we will always be there for them “.

(from Antonio Atte)