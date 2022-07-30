M5s: Crippa, after 14 years of activism I am leaving

“After 14 years of political activism, I find myself forced to leave M5S. For me, this is a very painful and long-pondered gesture”. The former M5s group leader Davide Crippa announces it to the AGI.

M5s: Crippa, I no longer understand the political project

“I worked until the last useful moment to avoid what happened, but the leaders have chosen the path of rupture on all fronts, putting particular interests before the general one of the country, which is going through an unprecedented crisis, which worsens during the day I no longer understand the political project of the M5S, too unstable, too fickle and often contradictory, which has made us lose sight of the common horizon that had united the Movement in many years of battles and political commitment “. Thus Davide Crippa, former leader of the M5s group in the Chamber, announcing his farewell to the Movement to the AGI.

M5s: Crippa, evolved a lot but now he looks back

Davide Crippa announces his farewell to the 5-star Movement at the AGI. “I have never hidden my difference of opinion with the leaders of the movement on the management of the failure to vote of confidence in the Government, which in fact – he observes – opened a crisis which was then ridden by the center-right for electoral purposes”. Crippa retraces the 14 years of activism in the 5-star Movement. “The M5S – he underlines – has evolved a lot over the years, it has become a political movement, it has chosen to become a party capable of assuming the responsibility of government”. And so “he succeeded in introducing epochal reforms (such as the citizen’s income and the cut of parliamentarians) and introduced the theme of themes into the political agenda: the ecological transition, now rooted in the European agendas. The M5S is gone. beyond, he looked ahead by choosing to renounce a part of his own autonomous political line to build the famous reformist and progressive broad field, investing resources, consensus and effort to make an effective contribution to this important project in which many have believed “, he recalls Crippa. “Today the M5S, after having brought down the government it had helped to form, after having done away with that project of the progressive camp inaugurated, among other things, on the occasion of the local elections a little over a month ago, turns – remarks the former M5s group leader – suddenly looking back, recovering an idea of ​​extremist politics and barricading, forgetting the work that everyone has done and that we have been called to carry out to support the action of 3 governments with different contributions from part of the political forces present in parliament “.

M5S: D’INCA ‘,’ I LEAVE THE MOVEMENT FOR INSANABLE DIVERGENCES ‘

“I have reflected a lot in recent days on the reasons and consequences of the fall of the Draghi government and I can only take note of the incurable differences between my path and that taken in recent weeks by the 5 Star Movement, which I am leaving today”. The Minister for Relations with the Parliament Federico D’Incà writes it. “I had explained in the appropriate fora and also publicly the risks to which we would have exposed the country in the event of a non-vote of confidence in the Draghi government. A decision in my opinion irresponsible – he says – which I did not agree with and which I tried to avoid. until the last moment working from within the 5 Star Movement, with the hope that a line of reasonableness would prevail and with the sole objective of securing the country, continuing with the important reforms we have implemented in recent months and obtaining the relative economic resources, thanks to the push of the Movement “.

Subscribe to the newsletter

