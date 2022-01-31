M5s, “contiani” vs “dimaiani”. We are moving towards yet another split

The M5s is in chaos after the election of President of the Republic. The reconfirmation of Mattarella brought out all the problems within the Movement led by With you. Now the differences of views with the foreign minister Di Maio they are there for all to see and those directly involved do nothing to hide it with reciprocal attacks. There is only one thing – we read in Repubblica – that at the moment the two tribes of the M5s agree, the “contiani“And”dimaiani“: This time we have to go all the way, because that’s how it is impossible to go on. Between the two, in the end, only one will remain. The word “expulsion”, already echoed for Fraccaronow come back for Di Maio. “Now that’s enough, they all have to be hunted, better few but united ”, has been heard in recent days – several times – by exponents close to the current summit. «The situation is out of control, we need a clear act of distrust of Conte and his people ”, the Dimaiani promise instead.

And then a new one exploded Grillo case, the guarantor – continues Repubblica – is bruised but still capable of shifting the balance. It has long been pulled by the jacket from both sides, its absence complicates things because everyone puts everything and its opposite in his mouth. Now it is described in full harmony with With youNow enraged for having always been deceived by Conte having it exhibited on Belloni. But no one forgets the blatant demolition of With you, last summer, which was even then blowing up the M5S. They arrived right Di Maio and Roberto FIG to bring him back to milder advice.

