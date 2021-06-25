L’Elevated of Sant ‘Ilario, not a visionary as he calls himself but a comedian now on the way to the sunset, has announced to the news agencies the latest news on his negotiations with Giuseppe Conte: does not intend to give all the scepter of command to Conte.

After having ceded the Movement to him, to favor the definitive meeting with Pd and transforming the Movement into a “green” rib of the victims, Conte worked first to build his party by exploiting the consensus he still has in public opinion and the party that still remains that of relative majority. After the release of Davide Casaleggio which followed that of Alessandro Di Battista it is clear that this is a new party for Giuseppe Conte: his personal party, which intends to reserve a role of guarantee for Grillo, but purely formal, without leaving him any chance to do what he has done so far and that is to intervene arbitrarily and suddenly deciding the political line himself. From now on, Grillo would have been practically silenced and Conte would have had absolute control over the Movement.

Grillo, however, still holds the symbol and now it seems like a woman who after the classic One Night Stand says to her lover: “No, I can’t give you my number”, and instead she will have to give it that “number”, sooner or later .

It is clear that by now Conte cannot do without Grillo and at the same time Grillo cannot do without Conte. He doesn’t want to recognize it but that’s it. So an understanding will have to be found and I am sure that in the end they will find it. But Grillo – this is the news – will not accept a downward agreement, and in this case Conte cannot count on the “help” of the President of the Guarantor of personal data, thanks to which he managed with great shrewdness to get rid of Davide Casaleggio and Rousseau.

Conte believed that the journey, after the elimination of Casaleggio, it would have been all downhill, also because Grillo is occupied with the story of his son being tried for rape, a story in which he himself has hunted because apparently if he had been silent from the beginning, perhaps everything would have gone differently. But now the process will take place and then we might as well face it with one foot still in politics. This perhaps explains why Grillo, after having given the 5-star Movement to Conte, has now put up some resistance to Conte’s attempt to put it aside for good.

Conte, however, also has his good reasons, Grillo by now, in addition to being a politically renegade, it is discredited in the public eye and his active and cumbersome presence can only damage the project Conte has in mind. But Conte did not consider one thing: he can certainly have the consent of all the parliamentarians who are in the second term and who will certainly have the third with him, but it has against all those who are in the first mandate and who would aspire on the basis of the old rules (not yet formally outdated) to do the second and there are many.

Grillo is an old fox, he went to parliament and like a good accountant he counted them one by one and realized that they are the majority, in the Chamber there are many more those who would follow Grillo to have the second term than those who would like to have the third with Conte. And then Grillo he has decided to sell his skin dearly. In reality, he doesn’t give a damn about the second term, but it becomes a good argument in the negotiation with Conte. Now it’s up to him to make the next move. And it won’t be easy for him to get out of the corner after Grillo’s statements. On the other hand, Grillo does not have a substitute for Conte and therefore in the end the marriage will necessarily take place. But there is no true love.