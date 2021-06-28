Beppe Grillo “knows well that I have had and will always have respect for him. I recognize the great visionary charisma that has given rise to a heroic season for the Movement and an innovative one for the entire Italian political system. But there can be no ambiguity. It is up to him to decide whether being the parent-generous who lets his child grow independently or the parent-owner who opposes his emancipation “. At the Temple of Hadrian, in the same room where Luigi Di Maio – it was January 2020 – announced his farewell to the guide of the 5 Stars by taking off his tie in favor of cameras, Giuseppe Conte launches an ‘ultimatum’ to Grillo, setting his conditions for assume M5S leadership.





After a close tug-of-war with the Genoese comedian, the former prime minister summons journalists to set the record straight and explains that there can be no mediation on the functions of the new leader (and the guarantor): “Strong leadership is needed, solid “, says Conte,” a diarchy would not be functional. A political force that wants to play a leading role cannot rely on the scheme of a shadow-leader flanked by a figurehead. In any case, that figurehead could never be me “.

The ball is now in the hands of Grillo, to whom Conte will deliver the new statute tomorrow: “These documents – he explains – are open to the observations of the members’ assembly, but they also constitute the essential conditions of my personal commitment”. The lawyer from Volturara Appula reiterates what he said in February at the Hotel Forum in Rome on the occasion of the meeting with Grillo and the major pentastellati: “I think it makes no sense to whitewash a house that needs a profound renovation … a mere facade operation, of pure restyling “. Conte asks the “5 Star community” to “express oneself as soon as possible with the vote”, but let it be known that he will not be satisfied with a “narrow majority”: “To start strong – he warns – you need to be well convinced and you need a lot, a lot of enthusiasm . I expect it from Beppe and I expect it from all members “.

The words of the former prime minister and aspiring political leader send parliamentary groups into fibrillation: “And now how will Beppe react?”, Many ask. Before Conte’s speech, the group leader in the Senate Ettore Licheri had written in the chat of the senators, inviting them to be patient and not to make statements to journalists. At the end of the conference, the elected officials at Palazzo Madama gather to take stock. The tension remains very high: the ‘bridges’ go on with the difficult work of mediation but filters a lot of pessimism on the possible reaction of Grillo. The 5-star guarantor will reply to Conte in a video on social media. “But Beppe’s answer risks being the final Ko …”, says a parliamentarian who has often had the opportunity to gather the moods (and outbursts) of the Movement’s cofounder.

Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio still sees an opening for the agreement: ” We are all rowing in the same direction, the Movement is ready to evolve, courage. I trust in the understanding. Dialogue and confrontation are fundamental, we are a mature force, endowed with common sense, vision and concreteness ”. “We will find the best solution for the good of the Movement”, says the President of the Chamber Roberto Fico, guest of ‘On air’ on La7. And from South America also former M5S deputy Alessandro Di Battista has his say on the ongoing clash between Conte and Grillo: “Honestly, I don’t have to take sides today, having lined up 4 months ago. I did not leave the Movement for statutory issues. I left for political reasons because he decided to support a bad government and therefore the policies of that government “.