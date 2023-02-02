M5s, change the statute. Scaling the vertices will now be more complicated

The M5s is getting closer and closer to the idea of ​​a match rather than a Movement. The latest signals launched by Giuseppe With you they clearly imply that the political direction will be that. With the new amendment of the statute decided by the former prime minister, several things change. The new Ethical code – we read in Repubblica – it does nothing but replace the words “executive committee” with “president“, without intervening to vary the faculties and the powers pertaining to this apical body”. The famous Steering Committee that never had light: it had to embody the post-Luigi Di Maio reformdaughter of the work of the so-called General States of the Movement, then with the arrival of With you we have returned to the idea of ​​a centralized management. The political orientation of the M5s will not remain in the hands of the members, who were previously formally responsible for it, but will be such “as determined by the president“, it is read.

Certainly, for better or for worse, – continues Repubblica – the Movement takes one more step towards the definitive assimilation to the classic party template. And it is a choice endorsed by Committee Of warranty “by majority”, therefore not unanimously. Three people are part of it: Roberto FIGVirginia RaysLaura bottici. The vote against – it is said – was that of former mayor of Rome, now en route with the rest of the party. News also arrives on the new headquarters of the M5s wanted by Giuseppe Conte a Campus Martiusin the heart of Rome, between Montecitorio and via del Corso, gilded stucco which recall those of Palazzo Chigithe Movement will disburse the beauty of 12 thousand euros per month. For the first six months, the very expensive headquarters wanted by the ex prime minister – where the guarantor set foot only once, reluctantly – will be paid 11,000 euros a month to the owner. Then, in the second part of the year, the rent is bound to go up. It goes to 12 thousand euros. Bad moods among the grillini for choice, since the budget has gone down and funds for staff between the House and Senate have been reduced.

