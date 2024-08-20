On the day Beppe Grillo shields the symbol of the M5S and the rule of the double mandate, Giuseppe Conte begins the path towards the constituent of the 5 Star Movement. And even without mentioning the guarantor of the 5 Star Movement, he sends a precise message to Grillo: “It is the first time that a party, a political force in Italy and in Europe carries out this experiment of participatory and deliberative democracy. And look, in this process there are no hierarchies. I myself step aside, together we step aside with the current leadership group”, says the former prime minister in a video.

“Let us leave it to you, our supporters, to show us the solutions.you to vote for them. That’s why we can discuss everything, we can completely refound ourselves. Yes, even the symbol, even the name, even the organizational rules, the consolidated ones, can be discussed“, continues Conte.

“We cannot accept that when the community of members is speaking out, some people should decide arbitrarily and in advance what can be discussed, what can be deliberated on. This has not been the case in the past”, the leader states in a video message.

“In the past – Conte recalls – the symbol has been changed several times. The double mandate rule has also been changed. Do you remember the zero mandate rule? Well, we cannot admit that when these decisions are taken by 2, 3, 4, 5 people everything is fine and when instead it is the community of members, in the context of such an engaging and courageous and revolutionary constituent process, well this is not good. So let’s face this process with a calm, courageous spirit. Let’s face it by freeing up all our energies. We must relaunch our original revolutionary and innovative charge. The political system needs the 5 Star Movement more and more”, concludes the former prime minister launching the constituent phase of the Movement.

“Today – continues Conte – is an important day for the 5 Star Movement. A challenge begins that we must face with courage. The constituent process begins. All of you members, supporters, are invited to formulate proposals, to suggest strategic objectives to which the 5 Star Movement must dedicate itself in the years to come”. Thus the leader of the M5S, Giuseppe Conte, illustrating in a video message the stages that will mark the constituent process of the Movement.

“Once you have collected your proposals, you will then be invited to define a priority order to identify those considered most strategic, most important. After that – continues Conte – phase 2 will begin, the phase of the actual deliberative comparison. 300 randomly selected members will be invited over several days to compare, to discuss, to find solutions with the logic of problem solving. But there will also be additional tables reserved for non-member supporters who will also be able to express comments and even tables reserved for young minors aged 14 to 17: yes, because we also want to hear their voices. After this deliberative comparison, we will have a document that will summarise the various resolution proposals and this document will then be brought to the final assembly at the end of October, the actual constituent assembly. The individual solutions will be illustrated, they will be voted on by the members”.

The constituent assembly, explains the former prime minister, is “a great re-foundation process that serves to re-oxygenate usserves to relaunch our political proposal. We must fuel our action from below also to counter citizens’ disaffection towards politics, the growing disengagement and abstentionism that obviously risks favoring the usual apparatuses of power”, adds Conte.