Beppe Grillo asks Giuseppe Conte for a preventive meeting in view of the next constituent assembly of the 5 Star Movement, but the former prime minister gives a firm no. An exchange of letters published on the Movement’s website certifies the new exchange between the two.

Grillo’s letter

“The last time we met – Grillo writes – we had promised to schedule some meetings with a small group of ours, to discuss the issues on which to relaunch the Movement, which is afflicted by an evident crisis of consensus. Personally, I believe that our crisis of consensus also and above all derives from an identity crisis. In fact, the Movement has achieved its greatest success thanks to an identity of a few distinctive points, represented by the first (and also the second) five stars. Today the stars have become a firmament, which may also be beautiful, but whose stars appear indistinguishable from one another”.

The founder of the Movement therefore proposes the need to find other themes “that are not so ecumenical, as were those of 2018. Among these I believe that there are at least two to still be convincingly claimed, namely an ecological and digital transition that allows us to live in a better environment and with equal access to data, as well as a different way of understanding politics, which starts first of all from the citizens and not from the whitewashed tombs that dominate our system”.

Grillo therefore calls for “a digital transition that focuses on citizens’ access to their data and greater usability of their rights, and rules that, at the same time, extend the spaces of direct democracy and favor the turnover of the political class. As for this last point, the rules that the Movement has decided to give itself from the beginning already operate in this direction, but they encounter resistance from those who have already been elected. However, we cannot forget that these same rules have made possible the mobilization of many of us who believed in the dream of a different politics and no longer held hostage by the zombies of a petrified forest”.

“I understand that you would like to call a constituent assembly to discuss these and other issues. We have never discussed it, but as you know, As Guarantor, I am the guardian of the values ​​of the Movement -Grillo claims- and we should at least discuss it first during the meetings I asked you to do, also because every decision cannot fail to be taken in compliance with the values ​​of the Movement”.

“I know that you share them too and therefore I have no doubt that we will be aligned on everything, despite those who imply the opposite, exploiting my decontextualized statements and pretending to forget who I am, despite having applauded many of my other jokes and hyperboles. No one is more ridiculous than someone who takes a joke seriously, so I only have to thank him for making some of my jokes even funnier. However, I think that at this point it has become necessary to debunk our alleged differences, and to this end I invite you to disseminate this letter of mine in the ways you deem most appropriate. In the meantime I trust that we will work together for the good of the Movement and our Country“.

Conte’s response

“As I already anticipated during the last meeting, with the National Council – Conte begins in his response to Grillo – we are working to face a wonderful challenge: a constituent assembly as an opportunity for real discussion and participation to renew the political action of the Movement. We live this eve with great commitment, aware that we are planning the largest experiment in ‘participatory’ democracy ever realized, in Europe, by a political force”.

“We must not be afraid – assures the former prime minister – of putting ourselves all into question. Me first. I anticipate that the management of the various phases of the constituent process will be entrusted to a group of independent expertsspecialized in the management of complex deliberative processes. This is precisely to avoid any form of interposition – mine or that of the current management group – that could alter the authenticity of the participations with elements of external decision-making”.

“In your letter you write to me that you would be happy to organize some meetings to discuss topics useful for relaunching the Movement. Your contribution is more than welcome and I confirm my full openness to discuss with you.as and when you want. You will always have the maximum availability, from me and from all the referents of the thematic committees, to collect your suggestions. No one questions your historical role as founder and your current function as Guarantor. I have not done so”.

“But with great frankness – also in light of the political responsibilities that I have assumed – I must inform you – Conte states bluntly – that I cannot accept your proposal to discuss ‘preventively’ the issues to be submitted to the constituent assembly. It is a request diametrically opposed to the project we are starting and to the spirit that pushed me to call the assembly. To imagine that you and I, alone or – as you also write – together with ‘a small group of ours’, would proceed to identify and discuss issues to submit to the assembly, would mean to arrogate to ourselves the choice of indicating the issues on which the assembly is legitimated to pronounce, assuming that with respect to all the others it lacks legitimacy”.

“This conclusion is not in line with the principle – also statutory – according to which the entire community of members is the sovereign body, the supreme decision-making body, according to the principles and rules of an ‘associative’ body under private law that characterize the Movement. At the beginning of next week the third meeting of the National Council will be held, dedicated to defining all the steps and details of this constituent process. It is our most representative body, where the direct representatives of the members also sit. As soon as we have the final ‘guide’ I will promptly inform you”.

“Let’s free our energies and rely on the enthusiasm of a community of women and men and of many young people who share our principles and values. Let the discussion develop freely and not predetermined. This – concludes Conte – is the best way to relaunch the spirit of the Movement, the inspiration that pushes so many citizens to get involved in the institutions without thinking about personal gain, genuinely animated by the desire to change this country of ours against everything and everyone. You ask me to spread your letter: I accept your invitation – concludes Conte – imagining that this exchange of ours can motivate our members and supporters to actively participate in our ‘constituent’ project”.