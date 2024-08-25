Conte: “Alliances with Renzi? To aggregate two-three percent of votes, they would make all the M5S voters flee”

“I myself was surprised by the reaction of Cricket considering that he has always preached the founding principle of grassroots democracy. Now that this is being achieved, according to clear and shared rules, I am struck by his willingness to set limits or predetermine certain results”. He stated this, interviewed by Republicthe leader of the 5s and former prime minister Joseph Conte. On a possible split he comments: “I don’t see this risk, we have started an unstoppable constituent process to give everyone the opportunity to express themselves on the strategic issues and objectives of the Movement“. As for the symbol question he states: “Cricket has made specific contractual commitments which oblige him never to raise questions about the use of the symbol by the Movementwhich has already been modified several times and is registered in the name of the 5 Star Movement association and not of individual people”.

And he closes the door to alliances with Matteo Renzi: “To aggregate two or three percent of votes, they would make all the voters of the M5S and also a good part of those from the Democratic Party. Many stop me in the street and beg me not to take Renzi on board. They fear his destructive capacity, he has always distinguished himself by bringing down governments, rather than making them last. Not to mention the times he voted with the right in Parliament”. And the first theme on which to relaunch the action of the united opposition, he concludes, is “the Ius scholae“.

M5S, Patuanelli: “Between Grillo and Conte there are no conditions for an agreement”

“Now there is no possibility of mediation between the two, but the paths will not separate”. This was explained by the group leader of the Movement 5 stars in the Senate, Stefano Patuanelliinterviewed by The Press. “The constituent assembly – he adds – will take decisions and indicate the direction for the relaunch of our political force. Then I believe that everyone will collaborate in that direction”. Patuanelli does not see “the risk of his removal (by Grillo, ed.). If we are here today, all of us, it is thanks to Grillo, no one forgets it. Beppe has his ideas and has the sacrosanct right to express them. But the Movement, which he created, had a maturationhas had experience in government, has been in Parliament for almost 12 years now” he underlines. And on a possible margin for mend fences with Conte he stressed: “I’m afraid not, there are no conditions for an agreement, they follow two very different approaches. Beppe will fight his battle in the assemblyas it has already started, and we will see what comes out in October.”