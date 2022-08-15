M5s, members called to vote for the parliamentarians. Then the names of Conte

There election campaign is in full swing but for the leader of the various parties these are key days, in addition to presenting the symbolsin fact, one must also choose candidates and fill in the lists. The M5s entrusts the strategic choices to its president: Giuseppe Conte. The former prime minister – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – delivers two minutes of video message to social media a few hours after the vote with which, tomorrow, the members of the Movement will vote for parliamentary. “He’s a crucial momentyou have to choose a side. “Not only self-candidates, but also a list of 18 names that the lawyer will present at the base: big and even external personalities to the 5 Stars to be armored as capilista and who could run in more proportional and even uninominal colleges. What is certain, meanwhile, is the list of self-candidates for plurinominal. Last night the M5S posted all the profiles on their website. The name of With you it can be voted by the members for the Roman college of the Roomnet of the hypothesis that the same Count can then also run in other constituencies. No big surprise for the other big players, who are bound by the principle of territoriality.

There Full list – the Fact continues – will be disseminated close to the votebut With you has almost closed the list to be delivered to members for their approval: two names that should find space are those of the magistrate Federico Cafiero De Raho and of Dario Vassallo. The first, Neapolitan, was Attorney national anti-mafia from 2017 until last February and never held political positions. Dario Vassallo is instead brother of Angelothe anti-mafia mayor of Pollica (Salerno) killed in 2010 in circumstances still to be ascertained, but whose matrix was immediately traced back to camorra. For years, Dario has been very involved in raising awareness against organized crime and in search for truth on the death of his brother.

