Conte to Di Battista: “Doors open for you, but a constructive attitude”

All the attention of the policy right now she is focused on the crucial game for the fate of the village of the vote for the new President of the Republic. The date is getting closer and closer, now there are eleven days to go January 24, the day set for the start of voting in the Chamber. But at home M5s, – we read in the press – we also try a look to the future. In this sense, the decision of Giuseppe Conte to write to By Battista, the two had an exchange about Facebook, and the leader of the grillini explicitly invited him to reunite with Movement.

The former Roman deputy – continues the Press – reproaches a With you to sit in government with the Renzians, “with whom I would not take not even a coffee“, and reminds him of when” I warned you of the danger “that this majority represents,” for the interests first of the country and then of the Movement “. With you defends himself and admits that “this is not the government of our dreams, but we have to stay in the trenches and defend our achievements. Because of this we pay a high political cost and I am aware of it, but we do it only for the citizens. “Then the invitation to return:” When you want to give the your constructive contribution, we will know how to take them into account “.

