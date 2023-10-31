M5s, Conte: “They managed to worsen the Fornero law on pensions”

Joseph With you sinks it maneuver of the government Melons: “They have made it worse Fornero law and also put the equity on the house. The Right has introduced a shower of new taxes with an attack on pensions and homes. Even the decision – explains Conte to La Stampa – to have it armored with the stop the amendments of majority is a sign of weaknessof fear of internal conflict”. Conte also addresses the issue of cuts to public hospitals. “The government is transforming healthcare in a luxury good smoothing the hair of the entrepreneurs of private clinics”, he states. On the Casellati bill for institutional reform, Conte defines it as “a weapon of mass distraction compared to a maneuver of cuts and taxes”. “But more than the method, the merit is worrying: a constitutional mess is predicted with light-hearted interventions on delicate balances, passing off adventurism as reformism”.

On the possible alliance between the M5s and the Democratic Partythe Grillini leader asks Schlein to clarify his position on the war between Israel And Palestine. “We – continues Conte to La Stampa – were the only political force that unanimously voted in the European Parliament for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, between asking for a humanitarian pause and ask for stop the attacks immediately there is an important difference, these are not subtleties. Having said that – continues Conte – we are still working together on the territory. In Sardinia the work is already well underway, even in Abruzzo there is a laboratory underway, but we will try to create synergy in as many local areas as possible. As long as there is the objective of implement a clear political programgiving Regions and Municipalities back to honest and virtuous administrators“.

