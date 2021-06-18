M5s, Conte takes away Grillo’s powers. It will no longer dictate the line. “Clear roles”

Giuseppe Conte is about to completely overturn the M5s. The new party that is taking shape and that will soon become a reality, with a new Statute ready to be made public by the former premier – reads the press – will see a key figure placed on the sidelines. Beppe Grillo will not decide the party line. For Conte, in fact, the roles of power must be “well defined, with a clear hierarchy, with no room for ambiguity”. In short, he wants to avoid another short circuit at all costs: if there is a boss, the boss decides. And the last gray space left is the one in which Beppe Grillo lives, the hermitage of the Guarantor, from which he has descended several times in recent years to impose a direction on the Movement.

Grillo, – continues La Stampa – has always been allergic to any type of bridle, and is described as “nervous and irritated” by the attempt to downsize. He would also have made it known to the parliamentarians closest to him, who have been looking for him in recent days and who now find themselves displaced without knowing who to side with. The new role of Guarantor would remain similar to the previous one, in functions and prerogatives, but he would be prevented from interfering in the definition of the party line.