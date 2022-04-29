MS5, Conte and the meeting with Orsini: “Unfounded news. Sorry for the readers of Republic“

The article appeared today on Republic entitled “With you he asks advice to Orsini“Triggered a sharp denial by the pentastellato press office, which began as follows:” Regarding the article published today by Repubblica, entitled ‘Conte asks Orsini for advice’, it is clarified that the president Giuseppe Conte he never met or talked to the Professor Orsinias has already been reiterated several times in recent days on the occasion of similar articles “

“And consequently he never discussed, not even through a third party, the possible candidacies of Professor Orsini in the 5 Star Movement. We are sorry that the readers of Repubblica – despite the newspaper already having yesterday our denial – today have to read an article that reports news that has no basis “, thus concluded the staff of the President of the M5S Giuseppe Conte.

