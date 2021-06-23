M5s, Conte returns to the idea of ​​forming his own party. With Grillo it is breaking up

The M5s continues its internal warfare. Conte and Grillo are one step away from the break, the guarantor did not like the role that the former premier drew in the new statute of the party. There is a lot of personal, – reads the Republic – in the duel of these hours. There is Giuseppe Conte tempted to give up everything, if he cannot have the freedom to change requested from the first day, with a ready-made Plan B: that personal list that was already quoted at 10% months ago and which according to his supporters could go even further. And there is Grillo, who has not felt sufficiently taken into consideration, who pays for an isolation also due to his personal affairs and now threatens to blow everything up.

Grillo believes – continues Repubblica – that he can be the only keeper of the M5S line. Moreover, in the current Statute, Article 8 reads, among other things, that the Guarantor is entrusted with “the authentic and non-questionable interpretation of this statute”. It is he who appoints the treasurer, he who indicates the members of the guarantee committee. The consequences would be dire and to understand it are those who are currently working on a composition: the President of the Chamber Roberto Fico, the Minister of Agriculture Stefano Patuanelli, the Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio. But Grillo has written down requests on which he does not want to go back. And Conte thinks that welcoming them would defeat any renewal effort.