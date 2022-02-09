M5s, Conte evaluates the farewell after Beppe Grillo’s intervention

The M5s is in the midst of yet another internal crisis after the decision of court of Naples to cancel all the offices and make forfeiture Giuseppe Conte as president. The guarantor of the Movement Beppe Grillo took the opportunity to take back the leadership and ordered everyone to be silent. The move was not liked by With you who felt cornered and was blown away by the founder’s decision. Now the former premier – reads the Messenger – evaluate the next moves. Do you insist or give up? Everyone asks. He wants to go ahead at all costs (“A political leader does not depend on stamped papers”). But if Cricket should choose the path of Directorythat is the restoration of collegial leadership, this would not only reset the Conte presidency but also the Contianissima vice presidencies and the whole hierarchy that Conte has set up in recent months to arm himself and it could push Conte to give up the dream of being a leader. He could go home or, more likely, rethink the old idea his advisers suggested make a party of his own.

On the very difficult situation within the M5salso a former grillino of the first hour as the mayor of Parma Federico Pizzarotti. “More than coming out badly, – explains Pizzarotti to Repubblica – Conte got in badly. On the revision of the Statute began a conflict with Beppe Grillowho denied it. Di Maio an internal and underground leadership has been obtained, which Conte has not been able to overturn. He’s a lame leader. In the 5Stelle Movement the rules apply to enemies but are interpreted for friends. I did not appeal because I did not want to remain in a context in which the standards are advertisedbut do not apply“.

