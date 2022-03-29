M5s, Count re-elected. Now the “weapons” question and the confrontation with Di Maio

Giuseppe Conte was re-elected president of the M5s. Between Sunday and yesterday, the activists on the pentastellati website gave the green light to the investiture of the former Prime Minister, with 59 thousand voters and a percentage of 94% yes. After all, there were no alternatives and the passage was one formal matter linked to the wake of legal appeals by the court of Naples. In the same 5 Stars there are those who, mistaking the exact name but not the political substance, – reads the Republic – called it “national direction”. Yesterday and then again today Giuseppe Conte brings together in Rome the leaders and members of the so-called thematic committees, who were appointed by himself; it is the first time this has happened since the former prime minister is at the top of the Movement and, putting the event together with the new online voting that reconfirms him in the role, represents the beginning of the so-called “phase 2“.

After several months dedicated to the reorganization internal – continues Repubblica – we try to leave ourselves behind controversyquarrels and bureaucratic problems, relaunching the political offer and the agenda of a weakened party after four years of government in three different executives. It won’t be easy because i problems main, originating from a general identity crisis, they stay there. The war has marginalized the issue of coexistence between With you and Luigi Di Maiowhich is not just one question personal but all policy and involves the parliamentary group as a whole. Without forgetting the rule of the two terms, another matter that promises tussle. It will therefore also be phase 2, certainly begins as phase 1, ie burdened by mortgages. Today the meeting a Palazzo Chigi between Dragons And With youon the table the no of the M5s to the increase of military spending to 2% of GDP.

