M5s, Conte: “Pd makes a crowd, never allies. Double mandate? No exceptions”

M5s, Count at the top: no exceptions to the limit of two terms

There will be no exceptions to the two-term limit in the M5s. The leader Giuseppe Conte has already communicated this to the leaders of the Movement, according to what parliamentary sources confirm.

Conte: “Di Maio has renounced the principles and values ​​of the Movement”

An alliance with the Democratic Party? “I do not open or close. I do not exclude a dialogue” in the future but “I spoke in generic terms”, not of alliance. So the president M5s Giuseppe Conte to Rtl 102.5. Alliance with the Democratic Party to vote? “There is no possibility of relations with the Democratic Party. What relations can one have with a political force that is closing agreements with Brunetta, Gelmini, Renzi and Calenda? This is a crowd”, the former premier cut short.

Government crisis, Conte: we didn’t want it, Draghi wanted to go away – “We did not want the government crisis, but we have raised issues that are very important to us”. This is what M5S leader Giuseppe Conte, guest of Non stop news on Rtl 102.5, said. “In front of those issues we have not had an answer – he added -. Draghi has clearly expressed his desire to leave” and “in Paralamento he has had contemptuous tones and certainly not of a person who wants to stay”.

Conte: today a dual mandate solution, essential coherence – On the limit of the double mandate for M5s candidacies “the solution will arrive within the day. We are completing the evaluations and internal exchanges”. This was announced by the president of the 5 Star Movement Giuseppe Conte, in connection with Rtl 102.5. To the interviewers who were pressing on the commitment made with the citizens not to go beyond the two mandates, Conte replied: “At the end of the day we will reconnect and evaluate the degree of coherence of the 5 Star Movement”. So are you telling us that there will be no exceptions? “Don’t make me anticipate but for us consistency is essential”. And he then added: “Di Maio has renounced the values ​​he professed, from the double term downwards”.

Conte: Di Maio has renounced the principles and values ​​of the Movement – “Being consistent with principles and values ​​costs a very high price. We are paying for the split. Di Maio has abjured principles and values”. Thus the M5s president Giuseppe Conte referring to the decline of the 5-star Movement in the polls. “The split was a moment of clarity”, remarked the former prime minister to Rtl 102.5, underlining how “many of the voters who voted for us did not share the government’s formula of broad agreement”.

