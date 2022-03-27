Ukrainian war, Di Maio’s girlfriend at the anti-Dragons and pro-Putin demonstration. “For work”

Luigi Di Maio’s girlfriend at the demonstration against the Draghi and pro-Putin government. That’s right. As Repubblica reports, “under the stage of the demonstration against the government called by the former 5 stars of Alternativa also appears Virginia Saba. “I’m here for work,” she replies when asked the reason for her presence. She has in fact been “for years” – she explains – she is a collaborator of Emanuele Corda, deputy and animator of the demonstration organized yesterday in Piazza Santi Apostoli, in the center of Rome “.

“A professional commitment therefore, that of the companion of the pentastellato minister, but one that is striking, given the anti-Draghi slogans launched from the square”, continues Repubblica. “The holder of the Farnesina, in fact, has long been among the ministers most in line with the premier, including the Ukraine crisis. So much so that he has broken with the part of the 5 stars opposed to the increase in the dowry to be assigned to armaments”.

M5s, either or of Conte on weapons. Tension also on the Def

In conjunction with this event, among other things, Giuseppe Conte had launched un double message also addressed to Di Maio. The first, on the eve of the votes on the M5s presidency, inside the Movement to say enough to those who row against and provoke an image of division, wants full legitimation. The second directed to the government: the 5-star Movement is the first parliamentary force of the majority, must take into account our positions, on the no to the increase in military spending there is no intention to retreat. With a video, the former premier Conte lashes him but also the executive. There is not the intention to undermine the image of the executive but on the battles dear to the Movement we go on and “no longer play on the defensive “, the former prime minister says he is willing to run the risk of having everyone against” in order to defend Italy’s interests “.” Don’t vote for me – he observes – if you want an extremely moderate, conservative force, compatible with the past, fearful of the future, willing to please everyone even at the cost of being the bad copy of other parties. “ an attempt to close ranks because around the corner there is the risk of flop on the vote on the M5s president to be held on Sunday and Monday.

In August 2021, the former premier obtained 67 thousand votes, but in the last vote on the statute only 38 thousand voted. At the moment the spotlight is on the Senate: a majority meeting will be held on Monday evening to decide what to do about Ukraine. There is the hypothesis of trust, but what causes fibrillation is the game on the agenda. A convergence will be attempted: the pentastellates aim to ensure that any speech on the increase in military spending is postponed to the end of the energy emergency. In short, first the answers on the expensive bills – with the relaunch of a budget variance – then the rest. But the government should still make a reference in the Def on the amount to be budgeted. Hence the fear within the parliamentary groups that the situation will precipitate, with the consideration that Draghi does not want to compromise and I distinguish within the majority.

“This jeopardizes not only the executive but also Italy’s position vis-à-vis NATO and Europe”, observes an M5s deputy. But it is also tomorrow’s vote that creates agitation in the groups. The conviction of those inside who do not share the former prime minister’s line is that appeals can arrive this week, brought forward by the lawyer Borre ‘, to nullify the outcome of the last two votes and also block the presentation of the lists to administrative. Under the track there are those who appeal to Grillo, hoping that it is the guarantor to stop Conte because – observes another parliamentary source – so he crashes. Conte was clear: “If the result were so small I would be the first to take a step back. The Movement needs strong leadership, a strong investiture. I cannot accept that there are those who row against or work for their own interests. “.

Read also:

Silvio Berlusconi dad for the sixth time at 86

“War, Putin does not stop with Biden: Pope Francis, if you are there, beat a beat

Ukraine, Moscow pulls out e-mails: Biden’s son financed biolabs

More than one in three Italians is with Putin. Almost half: stop weapons in Zelensky

Ukrainian war, Russian embassy in Italy relaunches Pagnoncelli-La7 polls

M5s, Conte: “With his broad vote, my leadership opposes spending on weapons”

Tim, the CVC fund on the attack: it wants 49% of Olivetti, Noovle and Telsy

Crozza: Draghi excited by Zelensky’s speech “Ukrainian friends if Europe doesn’t let you in, we’ll go out”. VIDEO

Iren and CEB, 80 million euros for district heating in Turin

Easter Vineyards and Cellars closes 2021 with a turnover of 63 million euros