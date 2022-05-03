M5s, Conte: “Incinerators? No. We go back instead of going forward”

Giuseppe Conte raise your voice for the decision made by government to insert in Aid for the dear bills also the permit for the construction of incinerators to dispose of i wasteas requested by the Mayor of Rome of the Democratic Party Roberto Gualtieri. “They want arm wrestling and they want to humiliate usbut on the environmental issue – explains the leader of the M5s to the press – not we can afford step back. At this point we can only abstain. It is wearing out a beautiful and good blackmail. We asked to reformulate the law, to remove it and insert it in a separate decree. Nothing to do, they don’t want to hear reasons, they want to force us to accept incinerators“.

“We are available – continues Conte alla Stampa – to grant full powers to authorize new plants according to new eco-sustainable technologiesnot to turn back the hands of history “, continues Conte who then adds:” I would like to clarify: the gas for the transition we can accept it, incinerators do not. Then positive that the taxation on extra profits for energy companies: a measure that we have been clamoring for and that is generating the resources to face this difficult situation. I believe it can also be extended to pharmaceutical operators and ai insurance operators who have accumulated extraordinary profits by taking advantage of market speculation“.

Read also:

Center-right, Meloni-Salvini-Berlusconi summit. Crosetto premier hypothesis

Klaus Davi: “Lavrov? Racist and anti-Semitic: he will distance Israel from Putin”

Winds of War: Serbia challenges the US and the EU with China’s weapons

Murder Genoa, Perrino: “The police are not enough, we need psychologists”

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial: “Yes, even women can be violent”

La7, Santoro vs Jebreal: “Me with Putin? You frequent the powerful”. VIDEO

Banca Generali, new online blog dedicated to financial education

CDP Academy, second Corporate MBA launched with MIP

Burger King announced opening of the chain’s 70th direct restaurant