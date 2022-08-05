M5s, Conte: “I’m not afraid Di Battista, he’ll find us changed”

Giuseppe Conte expresses only one certainty about them future alliance in the next government: “Never with the right. I would not even entrust the keys to my condominium to them. “On the rest, the leader of the M5s it’s not that sharp. “Alliance with the Democratic Party post vote? Unlikely Right now. They got into a cauldron and I don’t know what can come out of it. Him in any case will remain at the head of the M5S also should slip at 5%. “Leadership – explains Conte to Repubblica – is a tiring job, but I’m not worried about the percentages. I’m interested as long as the M5S will keep fresh and uncompromising about battles. You can do it all. If we have compactness And consistency I’ll be there”.

“By Battista on the list? For us – continues Conte a Repubblica – it is a interlocutoris now out of the M5S, but we will confront each other, so also with Santoro. I don’t live with the anguish that there are people that could upset the balance in the Movement. Self By Battista he wants to make a contribution I’m glad, obviously he will find a M5S changed. We have a charter of values ​​and a clear one Atlantic identification. With Di Maio I made a mistake during the election of the Quirinale. He tried to credit that he controlled all the votes. It went clarified immediately that wasn’t true. “

