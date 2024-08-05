M5s, Conte-Grillo towards the final showdown. A new split in the air

The M5s is moving towards yet another revolution. With the constituent assembly scheduled for September, Giuseppe With you also wants to focus on a new logo and on a change of name for the party. Inevitably these ideas of Conte clash with those of the founder Beppe Cricket and at this point a definitive showdown at a political level between the two cannot be excluded, with the risk however of another split. The founder of the Movement – reports La Repubblica – is isolated and disoriented. “It’s a phase I don’t understand. Conte is doing everything his own way,” Grillo says in his telephone conversations from his home in Marina di Bibbona, which used to be the center of summer politics and is now a forgotten place. He talks to his closest collaborators, he also talks to Virginia Rays and from time to time with Alessandro By the Baptistand with the few connections he has left within the Movement.

The former prime minister, on the other hand, in addition to placing himself firmly in the wide field– continues La Repubblica – is ready to review the two-term limitthe logo and the name of the party. Direct democracy has already been replaced by “participatory and deliberative democracy” with the support of the Avventura Urbana company and no longer of the platform Rousseau. The end of a duo composed of Grillo and the Movement he founded could be near, but it would also be the beginning of a battleof which many are struggling to see the outcome but many do not exclude a fracture. The Guarantor claims, for its part, the ownership of the name M5s. He is convinced that without his approval cannot be changed and he certainly cannot be kicked outunless he decides to step aside. The economic issue is also at the heart of the dispute: the comedian receives from the Movement 300 thousand euros for his consultancy.