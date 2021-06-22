Very high risk of breakage between the former premier and leader in pectore of M5s Giuseppe Conte, is Beppe Grillo, guarantor of the Movement: the birth of a new party by the former Prime Minister becomes increasingly probable. It is not a rumor, but a fact of life, as reported by qualified sources.

Yet huge knots to unravel. Beyond the possible feared appeals of some activists in the face of a vote that elected Conte on a platform other than Rousseau, the problem that arises would be political: from the new statute of M5s 2.0 Conte would like to eliminate the article in which the possibility that Grillo can do ‘good and bad times’, undermining his role as leader who, collectively, takes decisions that must then be pursued.

A provision written in the ‘old guidelines’ directly, there are those who report, by the lawyer of Beppe Grillo, Andrea Ciannavei, in a totally different context, and which Conte cannot accept at all, because’ the political credibility of the entire renewal operation, the Guarantor, we read, among other things, in the text that would be the subject of the dispute, “is the custodian of the fundamental values ​​of the political action of the Association. In this spirit he exercises with impartiality, independence and authority the prerogatives recognized by the Statute.

In this capacity, in addition to the powers provided for in this Statute, al Guarantor the power of authentic, non-questionable interpretation of the provisions of this Statute is attributed. The Guarantor is elected through online consultation, within a shortlist of candidates of no less than 3, which the Guarantee Committee proposes having regard to figures who have distinguished themselves for their decisive contribution to the history and political action of the Movement 5. Stars and therefore for their representativeness and moral stature. The Guarantor remains in office indefinitely and it can be revoked, at any time, on a proposal approved by the Guarantee Committee by an absolute majority of its members and ratified by an online consultation of members, provided that the absolute majority of members takes part in the vote “.