Count against Grillo. Grillo against Conte. The final battle for the leadership of the 5 stars is in place. The popularity of the former prime minister weighs heavily and the 5 Stars need consensus given the vertical drop in recent years. But Grillo is still the founding father of the pentastellati. There base is divided. As well as the parliamentary groups. Who to stay with? Many pentastellati could enter the presidency of Giuseppe Conte if the operation were to go through. But there are already those who imagine alternative scenarios should it go wrong. Who will be the political leader if Conte quits? It is the question that is circulating.

Beppe Grillo he does not seem to want to take back the helm despite the resistance in giving up the role of Guarantor and “judge of last resort” in the political decisions of the 5 Stars. Giuseppe Conte he would be the natural political leader – there is little doubt about this – of the new 5 Star Movement of government. He ruled out a “diarchy“with Grillo but for some this could be the solution. Luigi Di Maio he resigned in January 2020 after 3 years of leadership that have worn him down. Alessandro Di Battista he recently left for South America and today it looks more like a foreign body.

