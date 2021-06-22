M5s, Conte gives the ultimatum to Grillo. Either he fits or skips the whole project

The M5s continues in its internal war, there are still too many knots to untie to give life to the new party led by Giuseppe Conte. The biggest obstacle to overcome at the moment is that relating to the bulky figure of the guarantor, Beppe Grillo. The lawyer – we read in the press – is disappointed by the slope that the internal dialectic of the M5S is taking. Conte did not expect to have to duel with the comedian, the one who gave him the keys to his creature. Those who spoke to him in the last few hours tell us that Conte is determined not to capitulate: the essential condition for the new project to go through is that Grillo is fully convinced of it. If this were not the case, according to the lawyer there would not be the minimum conditions to give new life and new impetus to the Movement.

From what we have been able to reconstruct – continues La Stampa – Grillo did not particularly like Conte’s method and behavior, but also some passages of the text which, in his opinion, would reduce his role as guarantor. Certainly the Genoese comedian complained to several people about a fact: “I don’t even answer on the phone – he vented – he can’t help but answer the phone if I call him several times”. Then when he learned that, even without his definitive go-ahead for the text, everything was being prepared to fix the presentation event of the new statute, for tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, Grillo blew him up. There is more, however, that would not go down to the comedian. Conte would have imposed a clean sweep of the team of lawyers who have always been part of the M5S family.