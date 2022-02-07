M5s, Conte: “Confrontation with Di Maio. Third term? No personalism”

The M5s continues to have to contend with internal battles after the case Belloni to the Quirinalewhich has in fact created an almost irremediable rift between the leader of the grillini Giuseppe Conte and the Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maioconsidered the architect of the sinking of the candidacy of the head of Dis in place of Mattarella. “The yes of Salvini on the name of Belloni – explains Conte to the Press – it was an important turning point, together with that of Melons, we were one step away. Then the transversal party intervened that does not want the change in village. I don’t know what he actually did Di Maio. I only know that with the group leaders we have always ensured that this option grows day by day and remains valid until the end. And I add that my strongest concern is that there was a large numerical majority. A condition that took place only on the morning of the final vote, with the opening of the League“.

“That counter-move – continues Conte alla Stampa – created pain and discontent in our community. Also for this I have evaluated how Di Maio’s resignation was right by the guarantee committee. There will be moments of confrontation where we will be able to analyze what happened also in order to prevent these mistakes from happening again. Nor can we tolerate it for the future wars of internal attrition: our community is healthy and will oppose in a compact way to these degenerations of “malapolitica” from whoever they come from. Third term? I will work so that everyone in the Movement can feel part of the same community, can share principles and values, be generous and do not allow themselves to be distracted by their own personal destinies“.

