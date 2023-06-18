“Yesterday we launched a strong message and this is demonstrated by the fact that today – and this doesn’t worry me at all, on the contrary I consider it a very positive signal – newspapers and many representatives of other political forces, especially the majority, are dedicating themselves to a formula that that of the ‘citizenship brigades’ has been absolutely exploited, where what Grillo has said other times is evident, even in other shows he has made: he hopes for active citizenship”. Thus the president of the M5S Giuseppe Conte, speaking at the assembly of the Polo Progressista today in Rome. “Active citizenship that today is even opposed – he underlines – just think of the gentleman who was fined for filling a hole. No violent action, nothing that can be exploited. The fact that they talked about this is positive”.

“Yesterday we tried to mark a starting point, a first step. We launched, in the sowing period that belongs to those in the opposition, a first strong message”, says Conte speaking of yesterday’s demonstration, wanted by the 5 Star Movement , #EnoughPrecariousLives. “Yesterday we sent out an important signal – continues the M5S president – it was a very hot Saturday, there were a lot of people, beyond expectations, and it wasn’t just us from the M5S but also other political forces and associations, so an important signal has been given.”

“Ordinary people spoke on stage, those who experience the dimension of precariousness on a daily basis, young and old from different categories and social groups. We are at the beginning of a journey, yesterday a very strong and positive message was launched – he reiterates – this majority will have to deal with us”.

As for Ukraine, “the signal from so many exponents of what should be the opposition forces does not escape me – says Conte – On the subject of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, a series of interventions and strong attacks have been unleashed and perhaps the attacks we had the strongest ones from the opposition forces which from the point of view of the vision of the country have a neo-liberal approach, but as regards the international framework they adhere to the current path that is being taken, which is not a political path but a military strategy Indeed, there is a political path at the bottom, but not a shared one. The problem is not anti-Atlantism, Atlanticism, pro-Atlanticism or neo-Atlantism, the problem is that if we are in an alliance we are allies and we discuss”.