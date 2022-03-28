Giuseppe Conte was confirmed as leader of the M5s with over 94% of preferences (94.19% of valid votes). Of the 130,570 members with voting rights, 59,047 took part in the vote: 55,618 voted against the former prime minister as president of the movement, while 3,429 (5.81%) voted against. “The members of the 5 Star Movement have reconfirmed me with a strong and clear indication. Such an important support is also a great responsibility. Now head held high, even more courage and determination in our battles. We have a country to change”, he wrote on social media Giuseppe Conte.

Laura Bottici, with 40,060 preferences equal to 67.84% of valid votes, was elected to the Guarantee Committee, currently made up of Roberto Fico and Virginia Raggi. For Jacopo Berti 18,987 preferences, equal to 32.16% of valid votes. Instead, Danilo Toninelli, Fabiana Dadone and Barbara Floridia are the new arbitrators of the 5 Star Movement.

In today’s vote, the M5S base voted in favor of the ratification of various resolutions previously adopted, including that relating toaccess to 2×1000 and that relating to the appointment of vice presidents. In particular, “the resolutions adopted by the members on 16 September 2021, 29/30 November 2021 and 9/10 December 2021 and, if necessary, their renewal (concerning the election of Roberto Fico and Virginia Raggi to the office of Members of the Guarantee Committee approved on 16 September 2021; the election of Riccardo Fraccaro to the office of member of the Board of Arbitrators, approved on 16 September 2021; the destination of the refunds of national spokespersons, to approve access to the 2X1000 and subsidized private financing, approved on 29/30 November 2021; the election of Michele Gubitosa, Riccardo Ricciardi, Paola Taverna, Alessandra Todde and Mario Turco as Vice Presidents resolved on 9/10 December 2021, with clarification of the subsequent conferral of the position of Deputy Vice President to Paola Taverna; the establishment of Committees provided for by the Articles of Association on an optional tion of the members of the statutory committees and of the committees established on an optional basis assumed on 9/10 December 2021 “.