The press conference of With you marks a milestone in the history of the 5 Stars: the former premier has spoken words intended to give a turning point in the Movement, setting out to win over Beppe Grillo, after having already collected the one on Casaleggio.

To better understand the importance of what Giuseppe Conte said, Affaritaliani.it chose to report the full text of his speech, to allow a more in-depth and reasoned reading, especially in view of the next political developments and pending the response of Beppe Grillo.

“I have called this press conference, and I thank the Chamber of Commerce of Rome for the hospitality, because I have always inspired my political and institutional action to criteria of transparency: to speak and explain situations clearly and frankly, even the difficulties that confronting each other is the fundamental premise for nourishing the bond of trust between citizens and politicians.