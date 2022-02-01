M5s, Conte: “Severino and Cartabia were also names on the table”

Giuseppe Conte addresses the hot topic of the election of President of the Republic which resulted in a break within the M5swith the Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio which ended up at the center of the protests. “Di Maio – explains Conte to Fatto Quotidiano – will have to be accountable of different conduct, very serious. To our members and our community. However, we have achieved the first objective, to ensure full continuity of government action and to avoid the risk of a change of executive. We prompted Silvio Berlusconi to retire and we have avoided getting to the Colle downside compromises. Berlusconi’s withdrawal, and at the same time his invitation to the premier Draghi to continue government action, constituted a first point of clarity in the negotiations. The M5S, with its no to that candidacy, prevented Parliament and the country from splitting up. It could not guarantee national unity. “

“The withdrawal of Berlusconi he offered – continues Conte al Fatto – an objective advantage to us and to the progressive front. In the absence of the most representative candidacy of the center-right, any other name referable to that area would have been less strong. This made it possible to avoid clashing over flag or side candidates. The name of Casini it has always been on the table, but I made it clear right away that he was not the ideal candidate for the M5S. Those of Belloni and of Paola SeverinoInstead, they were candidates we had discussed, both on the progressive front and with the center-right. They appeared very solid and reliable, and offered the historic opportunity to bring a woman to the Quirinale. I do not enter into the merits, but after the agreement on Belloni in the Democratic Party there was a cross block. But I still trust Read“.

