The zero year of the M5S takes shape at 14.12 on a Monday of apparent calm, when a launch of the Adnkronos, which bounces at the speed of light on the mobile phones of the leaders but also of deputies and senators, announces that an order of the Court of Naples suspended, as a precautionary measure, the two resolutions that redesigned the face of the M5S, giving it a new statute and crowning Giuseppe Conte leader of the Movement. A new hearing is scheduled for March 1, but frost falls among the grilline troops, because it is yet another tile that comes after very hard days, those in which the clash took place, this time openly, between the former president of the Consiglio and Luigi Di Maio. The Naples ordinance clears all the top bodies, those redesigned by Conte with care, to kick off the 2.0 Movement which, amid internal fibrillations and legal problems, struggles to get into gear and take off.

“The M5S is in the year zero with the zeroing of its charges. The only way out is the establishment of the Steering Committee. Further leaks ahead, insisting on the procedures already canceled by the Court, risk putting the M5S on a dead end. At the moment the guide is not there, the M5S has been totally beheaded“, he tells Adnkronos Lorenzo Borrè, the lawyer who has always populated the nightmares of the M5S, the one who gave life to the first appeals of the expelled members of the Movement, forcing Beppe Grillo and Gianroberto Casaleggio to rewrite the rules that make up the backbone of the Movement over and over again.

For Borrè the only one who can allow the M5S to get out of the quagmire is Beppe Grillo (which is not planning a Roman ‘sortie’ in the next few days), but with an obligatory path and which would put Conte and his leadership out of action: “call the vote for the Steering Committee”, the five-pointed body that was was clamored by the States General and voted on the Rousseau platform. Which, as if by magic, comes out of the ruling of the Naples Court re-legitimized: nothing prevents the vote from passing through the Milanese offices now led by Davide Casaleggio, the son of Gianroberto. Conte studies the counter-moves, the Movement’s lawyer, Francesco Astone, the notary, the former ruling political leader Vito Crimi and the loyal Rocco Casalino arrive at his home. Leaving his home to reach the La7 studios, the former prime minister claims his leadership, which certainly does not depend on “stamped papers” but on “sharing principles and values”.

His lawyer, speaking with Adnkronos, explains that a new assembly will be held in the next few days to submit some statutory changes to the vote of the members, those necessary to access the 2 per thousand, and that will be an opportunity to repeat the vote today disputed by the Court of Naples, this time also involving members with less than six months of seniority, the legal ‘technicality’ that led judge Gian Piero Scoppa to suspend the two resolutions of last August, putting Conte and the new statute out of the way.

“We will return to Naples on March 1st and ask the judge of merit to rule. In 20 days we will be there and of course we think, we firmly believe, that the appeal will be rejected”, says Astone with conviction. “The reason that led to the suspension” of the two resolutions, therefore also of Conte’s leadership as leader of the Movement, “is a technical reason that does not refer to the result: the result remained the same. Even if the excluded” because they were enrolled less six months “had voted, the result would not have changed”, decreeing, according to Astone, Conte’s coronation as president. “We are therefore convinced that Conte will be reconfirmed”, says the lawyer looking at the meeting that will be called in the next few days.

According to Borrè, Conte and his lawyers keep it simple, but they risk hitting those rocks again evoked, in these hours, by the Rousseau Association, which rejoices at the stop arrived from the Court. “Conte perseveres in error – Borrè reiterates to Adnkronos – and Conrad in ‘The duelists’ recalls that in battle one must never hide behind an error. The colleague currently no longer has decision-making powers and cannot dictate solutions, at least not with greater faculties than any other associate. But above all it cannot ignore the procedural stakes of the statute in the pre-Augustan version. I am surprised then by the reference to an alleged practice in contrast with the letter of the statute, as if a possible error legitimizes a subsequent one. similar”. And via social media comes the comment of Alessandro Di Battista, who laconically writes: “If only Gianroberto could go down for a couple of hours …”.

(by Ileana Sciarra and Antonio Atte)