Elections, tensions in the M5s for nominations. Doubts about Di Battista’s return

“Defending the Constitution means having clear ideas, not making crowds and sharing out constituencies and places. It means defending the dignity of work, protecting the environment and biodiversity, investing in health and education, protecting unsecured citizens , the impoverished middle class, small businesses, VAT numbers “. This was written by the president of the M5s, Giuseppe Conte, commenting on the words spoken by Enrico Letta on Fbduring the presentation of the electoral agreement between Pd, Ev and Si. “The Constitution – continues Conte – defends itself by introducing the minimum wage of 9 euros per hour, countering precariousness, intervening for young people who cannot buy a house, investing in territorial medicine and public health, in renewables and not in drills and incinerators.These are our ideas and we will carry them forward indefinitely, whatever the cost.

These are all things the right-wing coalition does not want to do. These are all things that the heaps that arise from Calenda to Letta to Gelmini cannot do. “Sorry for militants and for entire political communities who have illustrious stories behind them, dotted with noble battles for civil rights and social issues. I deeply respect these ideas, these stories, but we must take note that in these hours they are bypassed from top-down decisions that offer no plausible political perspective. We offer citizens a clear idea of ​​the country. We are there. For those who want to be on the right side “, concludes Conte.

Meanwhile signs of impatience in the M5s chats. According to the Corriere della Sera, several messages bounce back asking when Conte will announce the rules. “Until Monday at 2 pm there will be time to collect online self-applications, a procedure for which the rules have been relaxed compared to the past and which, for example, among others they have reopened the way to a possible return of the “rebel” Alessandro Di Battista ” . A return, explains Corriere della Sera, which not everyone would like.

