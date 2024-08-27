The internal conflict in the M5s does not stop, it is now clear that one between Giuseppe Conte and Beppe Grillo is too many and that the Movement is very close to yet another split. But in defense of the founder and guarantor there seem to be very few, so much so that the vice president of the Senate, and former group leader Mariolina Castellone chooses to intervene: "All against one"says Castellone on social media in defense of Grillo and then explains: "A real “grillicide” is taking place; with a violence that has deeply disturbed me, both in the method used and in the merit of the questions raised. The technique is that "bully" that we have always stigmatized and condemned when it was exercised by others who wanted to marginalize and isolate someone. It attacks, that is, suddenly. All against one, repeating the same things in unison, so that a lie, said and repeated endlessly, then becomes a truth". Follow on affaritaliani.it

