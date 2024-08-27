The internal conflict does not stop in M5sit is now clear that one of Giuseppe Count and Beppe Cricketit’s too much and that the Movement it’s very close to the umpteenth split. But in defense of the founder and guarantor there seem to be very few, so much so that the vice president of the Senateand former group leader Mariolina Castle chooses to intervene: "All against one"says Castellone on social media in defense of Grillo and then explains: "It is being put into action a real “grillicide”; with a violence that deeply disturbed meboth in the method used and in the merits of the issues raised. The technique is that "bully" that we have always stigmatized and condemned when it was exercised by others who wanted to marginalize and isolate someone. It attacks, that is, suddenly. All against one, repeating the same things in unison, so that a lie, told and repeated endlessly, becomes the truth".

