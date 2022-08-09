Casalino: “The last 2 very hard years, the fault of the former group leader Crippa”

Rocco Casalino decided to do step back. Anything candidacy to the parliamentarians of M5s. The former spokesman of the Movement explains the reason for this choice and also removes a few pebbles from his shoe. “That’s right: – Casalino explains to Corriere della Sera – I understood that my presence on the list would have sparked controversy and the last thing I want is to harm the Movement oa With you, to which a relationship of esteem and affection binds me. Let’s clarify it now: I would never have asked to be put in blocked lists or to have a safe college. I wanted to be able to participate in parliamentary women like everyone else, I wanted to play it. And anyway, knowing Conte, him he would never have armored me with a sure candidacy, never “.

“I confess – continues Casalino al Corriere – that I have been fought until the end, I didn’t sleep there for 4 nights. Because on the one hand there is mine ten-year militancy in the Movement and mine desire to commit myself in this new path of With you and on the other the awareness of how much the My name continue to be like this after so many years divisive. The last two years They were very hard from a professional point of view. And this is because of one vision altogether nearsighted by the former head of the M5S group in the Chamber (Davide Crippa, ed). Has clipped the wings to the whole communication, it has prevented us from flying high by downsizing our potential and relegating us to a corner. Discount again having participated in the “Big Brother“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

