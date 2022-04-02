M5s: Casaleggio, a new movement? We will see in the coming months

A new M5s? “Participation and digital citizenship will always remain at the center of my interests. We will see how this materializes in the coming months.” He says it Davide Casaleggio in an interview with Corriere della Sera. Then on the re-election of Conte to the presidency of the Movement he adds: “The path chosen is illegitimate as we pointed out as Rousseau last year, as Beppe Grillo made clear publicly and as a court has recently established. I do not think it is a coincidence that 58% of the members who could have voted decided to abstain or vote against “.

“I have always remained of my beliefs, the Movement we have known no longer exists. You are afraid to ask members even just a shortlist of names for the Quirinale, consult them to change the program on foreign policy or to understand who to nominate in a municipality such as Palermo or in a region like Sicily or even to allow applications from the low, even inventing consultations with a single candidate. This fear of citizens’ decisions is annihilating the consensus at historic lows and I think the trend is now irreversible “, continues Casaleggio.

