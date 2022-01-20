M5s, Casaleggio Associati: rumors of companies in liquidation

The M5s he does not live a great moment, the decline in consensus and the inquiries concerning the guarantor Beppe Grillo they are certainly not helping the party led by Giuseppe Conte. But among those who are having a bad time there is also another leading figure of the historic group, it is – we read in the Corriere della Sera – of Davide Casaleggio, son of the founder of the Movement Gianroberto. His company, that of the famous Rousseau platform, which in the past passed every single political decision taken with the consultation of members, is in serious economic difficulty. According to some rumors, the Casaleggio Associati it would even be considering the liquidation.

The rumors that are circulating with insistence – continues the Corriere – both in the parliamentary sphere and in Milanese circles, for now are not confirmed. What appears certain is that in recent months there has been one staff reduction and that the headquarters (over 450 square meters) in the heart of Milan, near Corso Monforte, inaugurated a few months before the 2018 Politics, has been decommissioned and, according to some rumors, it is already available for new renters by some real estate brokers. Now the rumors speak of a crossroads: close or continue with a new path.

