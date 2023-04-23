FI: ex M5s Cancelleri at the blue convention in Palermo

Giancarlo Cancelleri, former Deputy Minister of Infrastructure who recently left the M5s, was present at the convention organized by Forza Italia at the Politeama theater in Palermo, to draw up an initial balance of the activity carried out by the blue parliamentary group at the Ars together with the regional government . Just in recent days, the former Grillino exponent had explained the reasons for saying goodbye to the movement of which he was one of the references, especially in Sicily. Cancelleri is seated in the second row, behind the president of the Region, Renato Schifani.

“At the Ars and at the national Parliament, on the basis of the limit of the two mandates, probably someone will give it a thought…” The ex grillino Giancarlo Cancelleri said this when answering journalists who asked him if, after his farewell to the M5s, other regional and national deputies could take the same step leaving the movement.

FI, M5s: “Cancelleri has a good landing in Dell’Utri’s party”

“We wish Giancarlo Cancelleri, who has finally found a political landing place, a good life. Giancarlo has given a lot to the Movement, but he has received everything from the M5s. If he has held prestigious positions, it is certainly only thanks to the 5 Star Movement. It would therefore be correct for him not to spit on the plate where he ate and on the movement that allowed him to emerge from anonymity and enter politics. Let’s avoid making comments on his final position, if the party that gave him hospitality, and in which he evidently reflects himself, is the party of Berlusconi, Dell’Utri and Schifani, the matter speaks for itself. And eloquently.” This was stated by the deputies of the M5s to the Ars.

Pd, Marcucci leaves: “Far from Schlein, I won’t renew my card”

The former dem group leader Andrea Marcucci announced that he had not renewed his Pd card for 2023. “I will not renew the Pd card for 2023, Elly Schlein’s party is very far from what I think. I will meet the new secretary in the next few days, to explain the reasons for my decision. However, the Democratic Party has a very important function: to compete with the 5 stars, the possibility of building an alternative to the right still depends on a strong downsizing of Conte’s party “, he writes on social media. “As for the third pole, it is better to focus on the concrete hypothesis of the federation, not on the single party – he adds -. I feel the duty to work on it, I’m an incurable optimist, we’ll make it”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

