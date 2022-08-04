Hard post by Stefano Buffagni on Facebook. A very long message in which the former undersecretary and ‘heavyweight’ deputy of the M5S does not spare criticism of the Movement. Will he leave the M5S? “I’m not a zombie …”. So will it go away or will it stay? “I am loyal to the citizens,” he tells Adnkronos.

THE POST – “In recent years – he writes in the message – I have always put my commitment to citizens in front of everything, in front of myself and my son. We have defended a country torn apart by a pandemic, we have enforced it in Europe as never before. now. It was an honor to be able to take part, as a protagonist, in this incredible and unprecedented historical moment. We made mistakes along the way. The wrong people were chosen in the wrong places that ruined some of the great work we did anyway. ”

“I have seen on my skin – he continues – how envy and incompetence can do damage to the country. How meritocracy and competence in politics do not count and are almost a condemnation, a problem to be marginalized. I would have liked and could have done a lot. more. But life is long… “writes Sibylline.

“I would like to remember however – he adds – that ideas walk on people’s legs. The value of man remains central to any path and community. One is not worth the other. And this I will continue to repeat always and everywhere. It is not an armchair that gives people value. I spent a few years in the “palaces”. Many say that “they change you inside”, but with pride I tell you that I am always the boy from the province who never gives up and that from within he has worked to change things with results for all to see. I did it, we did it, and we must continue to do so, because it is Italy that needs it. I’m certainly not leaving politics. The one with a capital P, not that of inept and incapable who only think about how to remain glued to armchairs that are the drug for voids in the soul “.