Rome – Beppe Grillo’s company is back in the black but the effects of the pandemic continue to weigh on the trend of blog management. This is the financial picture that emerges from the latest balance sheet of Beppegrillo Srl, the company that manages and takes care of the blog of the Genoese comedian, co-founder of the Movimento 5 Stelle. Back on the stage of theaters with his new show ‘I am the worst’, Grillo closes the 2021 financial year of his Srl (latest available report), with a positive result of 39,295 euros compared to the ‘red’ of 12,457 euros carried over from the previous year.

The Beppegrillo.it website, administered by the company of the pentastellato guarantor, according to the management report at 31 December 2021, “was characterized during the year by the negative stagnation of users and customers who intend to give their visibility on the web”. A management that continues to be “negatively affected by the post Covid-19”.

Basically, clicks and sponsors have disappeared and this obviously has had an impact on the coffers of the Srl based in Genoa, in Piazza della Vittoria, which has received “non-repayable Covid contributions” for 32,514 euros indicated in the item “other revenues and proceeds “. Things should go better in the immediate future, because the evolution of management foresees “a recovery in turnover for the three-year period 2022-2024”.

The “revenues from sales” of the blog are down, from 57,939 euros in 2020 to 45,893 euros in the current period, while the net invested capital has risen from 126,544 euros to 165,838 euros. Furthermore, the credit of Beppegrillo Srl towards the company Moby Spa is “still pending”, after the opening of the arrangement with creditors by decree of the Court of Milan. Also in the explanatory note, reference is made to the investigation into the trafficking of illicit influences opened in 2022 against Grillo for the advertising contracts stipulated with Moby: “In January 2022 news arrived, also through the press (in relation to which evaluated a possible risk assessment) of a criminal proceeding registered against the shareholder in the General Register of the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Ordinary Court of Milan and which after about a year does not appear – not even from open sources – to have had further developments”, reads the document filed with the Genoa Chamber of Commerce.