Beppe Grillo hospitalized

Beppe Grillo was hospitalized in Cecina, in the province of Livorno. According to what Il Tirreno writes, the guarantor and co-founder of the 5 Star Movement showed up at the emergency room on the morning of Sunday 10 December.

Grillo, who is the owner of a villa in Marina di Bibbona, also on the south coast of Livorno, he would have been held by doctors under observation awaiting the results of a series of tests. Grillo's condition does not cause concern and he could be discharged today.

