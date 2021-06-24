“In M5s a somewhat effervescent dialectic it has always been and still is. It is a moment in which we are discussing, but it is normal because we must also give ourselves a territorial structure. Grillo has always been the guarantor and always will be. No one has ever thought of taking this role from him, least of all Conte“. So Lucia Azzolina, former education minister and 5Stelle deputy, answering questions from Giulio Gambino, director of TPI.it, at the festival organized by the online newspaper in Tor Bella Monaca.

