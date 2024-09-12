ROME. Beppe Grillo writes again to Joseph Conte to question the organization and transparency of the constituent assembly of the 5 Star Movement. “How many members are there now?” “Who establishes the order of priority with which to address the proposals that have arrived?”. These are just two of the specific questions, to which the M5S guarantor asks to receive an answer with “courteous promptness”.

This time he also copies the Movement’s Guarantee Committee, composed of Roberto Fico, Virginia Raggi and Laura Bottici, because “they share the responsibility of verifying the correctness” of the constituent process. In short, Grillo is looking for allies and warns Conte that he will do everything to ruin his plans. To the point that he asks to “have access to the registry of members and the right to send them communications”. The assembly is a month away and it will be a month of battle.